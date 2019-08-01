Clicks124

Did Francis use a pedophile symbol?

AlexBKaiser
41
Vestments at World Youth Day
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Gesù è con noi likes this.
Seidenspinner
On Jan. 31, 2007, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) internally published an unclassified but law-enforcement-sensitive intelligence bulletin entitled “Symbols and Logos Used by Pedophiles to Identify Sexual Preferences.” This document was made available to the public on Nov. 22, 2007 by Wikileaks
  • Report
Seidenspinner
Here is a (Sede) article about it
novusordowatch.org/…/francis-wyd-ves…
  • Report
YokeAndArrows
No. That picture is from a Corpus Christi procession and looks photo shopped.
  • Report
Eva
Not photo shopped. All priests used it (and all agencies reported it).
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up