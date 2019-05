Donna Weiner on Twitter: "The conditions have become incredibly worse. Just last night we walked through the square. The smells, the noise, filthy language, trash, excrement, urine. All in the image … More

Donna Weiner on Twitter: "The conditions have become incredibly worse. Just last night we walked through the square. The smells, the noise, filthy language, trash, excrement, urine. All in the image of charity, Piazza San Pietro is now a dangerous slum."