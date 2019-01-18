St Margaret of Hungary

Clicks18St Margaret of Hungary
"Almighty God, by the working of the Holy Spirit, you made the virgin, Saint Margaret, renowned for the grace of self-denial. Grant that we may never oppose your will, but always faithfully carry … More
The feast of St Deicolus, disciple of St Columbanus:
'S. Columbanus once said to him in his youth, "Deicolus, why art thou always smiling?" He answered in simplicity, "Because no one can take my God from me."
'The year of his death is not known with certainty. It was on the 18th January that he heard God's call to depart. Then he took the Holy Sacrament, and after having communicated himself, he … More
