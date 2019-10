Roman church features indigenous woman suckling an animal

A banner of an Amazonian woman suckling an animal while she holds a human baby in "Santa Maria in Transpontina" (former Carmelite Church close to St Peter) The banner reads in part: todo está conect… More

A banner of an Amazonian woman suckling an animal while she holds a human baby in "Santa Maria in Transpontina" (former Carmelite Church close to St Peter) The banner reads in part: todo está conectado ("everything is connected").