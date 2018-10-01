Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
216
Bishops Hate Catholic Journalism
DefendTruth
2
1 hour ago
Chat
Follow
The support fake news media instead.
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Write a comment
mccallansteve
16 minutes ago
Many bishops hate anything Catholic
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
HerzMariae
1 hour ago
If we are worried about evil in the church then we need to purge those doing said evil.
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment