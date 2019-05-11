"To thee I lift up my eyes, O thou who art enthroned in the heavens! Behold, as the eyes of servants look to the hand of their master, as the eyes of a maid to the hand of her mistress, so our eyes … More

"To thee I lift up my eyes, O thou who art enthroned in the heavens! Behold, as the eyes of servants look to the hand of their master, as the eyes of a maid to the hand of her mistress, so our eyes look to the LORD our God, till he have mercy upon us." - Psalm 123:1-2. This statue of Our Lady in repose, is in the crypt of the Benedictine Abbey of the Dormition on Mount Sion.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr