NOVENA TO PADRE PIO OF PIETRELCINA

Dear God,

Thou hast generously blessed Thy servant,

St. Pio of Pietrelcina,

with the gifts of the Spirit.

Thou hast marked his body

with the five wounds of Christ Crucified,

as a powerful witness to the saving Passion

and Death of Thy Son.

Endowed with the gift of discernment,

St. Pio labored endlessly in the confessional

for the salvation of souls.

With reverence and intense devotion

in the celebration of Mass,

he invited countless men and women

to a greater union with Jesus Christ

in the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist.



Through the intercession

of St. Pio of Pietrelcina,

I confidently beseech Thee

to grant me the grace of



(mention your intentions here).



Amen.



Recite three Glory Be...