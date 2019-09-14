Clicks50
NOVENA TO PADRE PIO OF PIETRELCINA
Dear God, Thou hast generously blessed Thy servant, St. Pio of Pietrelcina, with the gifts of the Spirit. Thou hast marked his body with the five wounds of Christ Crucified, as a powerful witness …More
Dear God,
Thou hast generously blessed Thy servant,
St. Pio of Pietrelcina,
with the gifts of the Spirit.
Thou hast marked his body
with the five wounds of Christ Crucified,
as a powerful witness to the saving Passion
and Death of Thy Son.
Endowed with the gift of discernment,
St. Pio labored endlessly in the confessional
for the salvation of souls.
With reverence and intense devotion
in the celebration of Mass,
he invited countless men and women
to a greater union with Jesus Christ
in the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist.
Through the intercession
of St. Pio of Pietrelcina,
I confidently beseech Thee
to grant me the grace of
(mention your intentions here).
Amen.
Recite three Glory Be...
www.catholicdoors.com/prayers/novenas/p03618.htm
