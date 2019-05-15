The Centre of the World

In the central nave of the Crusader-era church of the Holy Sepulchre, just east of the larger Rotunda of the Resurrection is the Crusader structure housing the main altar of the church, today the … More

In the central nave of the Crusader-era church of the Holy Sepulchre, just east of the larger Rotunda of the Resurrection is the Crusader structure housing the main altar of the church, today the Greek Orthodox "catholicon". Its dome is 65 ft in diameter, and it sits directly over the centre of the church. This point is known as the 'omphalos' or navel, ie, centre of the world!



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr