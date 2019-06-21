Clicks173
Parishioner found hosts in prayer book. #CommuniuonInTheHand
Fr. Ryan Hilderbrand on Twitter, June 20: "A parishioner was cleaning out an estate and picked up this book. She brought it to me this AM, shook up and confused, because the were TWO HOSTS INSIDE OF IT. Another argument against Communion in the hand."
In September 2011 in St. Christina Chicago, the sacristan found a glass chalice used then there for Holy Communion in the toilet room; it was still filled with what is assumed to be the Blood of Christ from the previous Holy Mass. One sacrilege brings another. Sorry to say but Christabuse seems to be tolerated.