Revelation 3:16

Lalanz 2
Revelation 3:16 So, because you are lukewarm--neither hot nor cold--I am about to spit you out of my mouth. For all you lukewarm Catholics taking up space in church. Chew on this verse for a moment … More
Here is another verse for the lukewarm Hippocrates calling themselves Catholic...

Isaiah 29:13 - The Lord says: "These people come near to me with their mouth and honour me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me. Their worship of me is based on merely human rules they have been taught."
“ Attention” if you are reading this post and you think that I am fanatical, it should be a red flag that you are a lukewarm catholic. Please get out of the Roman Catholic Church because you are taking up space!!!!!
