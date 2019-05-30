Ascension of the Lord

"Therefore it is said, "When he ascended on high he led a host of captives, and he gave gifts to men." (In saying, "He ascended," what does it mean but that he had also descended into the lower … More

"Therefore it is said, "When he ascended on high he led a host of captives, and he gave gifts to men." (In saying, "He ascended," what does it mean but that he had also descended into the lower parts of the earth? He who descended is he who also ascended far above all the heavens, that he might fill all things.) " – Ephesians 4:8-10. Icon in the Notre Dame Institute in Jerusalem.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr