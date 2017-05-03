Language
A School Chapel: Before and After
Tesa
3 hours ago
No further information about the chapel (where, when,...) But the transformation was done by a young priest. Via:
wdtprs.com/…/for-your-brick-…
SvataHora
1 minute ago
Did I get something wrong? I thought the picture above was the new one, whereas the one below the old one. That would be something different.
Tesa
6 minutes ago
@SvataHora
- the priest did a nice Job, don't you think?
SvataHora
11 minutes ago
disgusting!
