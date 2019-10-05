Home
Benedict XVI blessed new Cardinals
Tesa
1 hour ago
after today's consistory, the new Cardinals went to the Mater Ecclesiae to visit retired Pope BenedictXVI. Accompanied by Pope Francis, Pope Benedict blessed them.
