Next Candidate, "Trying to blame it on gay folks"

Clicks181Next Candidate, "Trying to blame it on gay folks"
Clicks181
Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Knoxville
Write a comment
It's clerics like Stika who have allowed the problem to exist and he's still at it by trying to diminish its severity. I was going to respond to this disgusting apologist for homos but I don't need to. He got hit pretty good on his twitter acct.
A couple of comments:
The sex abuse problem that exists today in the Catholic Church is absolutely due to the homosexuals that have been … More
A couple of comments:
The sex abuse problem that exists today in the Catholic Church is absolutely due to the homosexuals that have been … More