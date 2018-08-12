Language

Next Candidate, "Trying to blame it on gay folks"

AlexBKaiser 2
Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Knoxville
mattsixteen24
Why does he defend the homos? Afraid his friends might be exposed? May himself?
Holy Cannoli
It's clerics like Stika who have allowed the problem to exist and he's still at it by trying to diminish its severity. I was going to respond to this disgusting apologist for homos but I don't need to. He got hit pretty good on his twitter acct.
A couple of comments:
The sex abuse problem that exists today in the Catholic Church is absolutely due to the homosexuals that have been … More
