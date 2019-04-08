Clicks41
New form of chastisement, the Global threat...
A dangerous, emerging fungus that is resistant to antifungal drugs is becoming an increasing health concern around the world.
The fungus, called Candida auris, is constantly evolving its defences to survive modern medicines, and has also proven to be deadly.
The most worrying characteristic about Candida auris is its resistance to major antifungal drugs, which are typically used to treat such infections.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US, 90 per cent of Candida auris infections are resistant to at least one such antifungal drug, while 30 per cent are resistant to two or more major drugs.
The germ, which is most commonly found in hospitals and nursing homes, is also difficult to eradicate once it is present in a facility.
After 1960 and the introduction of the Vatican 2 council, humanity has been in a supernatural chastisement by the collapse of the Roman Catholic Church.
In my opinion, we are entering into a material chastisement...
www.businessinsider.sg/a-deadly-drug-r…
