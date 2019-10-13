Clicks129
¿Sharia Law in Londonistan?
Consider the horrors of hell before spreading lies.More
I note that a short video purportedly showing the execution of "Sharia Law in Londonistan" features on the 'A list' of this website. The altercation between two women occurred outside the Hyderabad Palace Hall on 2 October 2019 at 19:50 hours in Halley Road, Manor Park, E12. Police arrested both women – the women were later not charged for Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH). It is a falsehood that "Sharia Law in Londonistan" was being implemented in what is a predominately Hindu Asian area.
I note that a short video purportedly showing the execution of “Sharia Law in Londonistan” features on the ‘A list’ of this website. The altercation between two women occurred outside the Hyderabad Palace Hall on 2 October 2019 at 19:50 hours in Halley Road, Manor Park, E12. Police arrested both women – the women were later not charged for Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH). It is a falsehood that “Sharia Law in Londonistan” was being implemented in what is a predominately Hindu Asian area.