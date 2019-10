I note that a short video purportedly showing the execution of “ Sharia Law in Londonistan ” features on the ‘A list’ of this website. The altercation between two women occurred outside the Hyderabad Palace Hall on 2 October 2019 at 19:50 hours in Halley Road, Manor Park, E12. Police arrested both women – the women were later not charged for Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH). It is a falsehood that “ Shari…

I note that a short video purportedly showing the execution of “ Sharia Law in Londonistan ” features on the ‘A list’ of this website. The altercation between two women occurred outside the Hyderabad Palace Hall on 2 October 2019 at 19:50 hours in Halley Road, Manor Park, E12. Police arrested both women – the women were later not charged for Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH). It is a falsehood that “ Sharia Law in Londonistan ” was being implemented in what is a predominately Hindu Asian area.