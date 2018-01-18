Someone apparently injured along popemobile route after Mas in Iquique.

Clicks539Someone apparently injured along popemobile route after Mas in Iquique.
Pope stepped out of popemobile to check if the person was ok.
I let other people go to this events-
I love my life and do not want others to get hurt
January 18, 2018 12:08 PM
IQUIQUE, Chile
2 p.m.
Pope Francis has brought his motorcade to a halt to check on a police officer who fell from her rearing horse along the route.
Francis descended from his popemobile Thursday after celebrating Mass in Iquique to check on the officer, who was on guard while Francis and his entourage passed by.
The horse reared up violently
