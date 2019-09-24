Clicks 209 The real Jorge Bergoglio on this photo

Nick Donnelly: "If only the 2013 Conclave had seen this photo of Jorge Bergoglio I think it would have changed history. This is the real man"

Share Like Chat More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post

HerzMariae 1 hour ago



Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, the Archbishop of Vienna, who was himself widely tipped as a possible successor to Pope Benedict, said he had personally had two “strong signs” that Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was “the chosen one” in the run up to vote.

(Source, Remember:Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, the Archbishop of Vienna, who was himself widely tipped as a possible successor to Pope Benedict, said he had personally had two “strong signs” that Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was “the chosen one” in the run up to vote.(Source, www.telegraph.co.uk/…/Pope-Francis-el… Like Chat More Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment

Tesa 1 hour ago Picture from yesterday. Like Chat More Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment