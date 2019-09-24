Clicks209
The real Jorge Bergoglio on this photo
Nick Donnelly: "If only the 2013 Conclave had seen this photo of Jorge Bergoglio I think it would have changed history. This is the real man"
Remember:
Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, the Archbishop of Vienna, who was himself widely tipped as a possible successor to Pope Benedict, said he had personally had two “strong signs” that Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was “the chosen one” in the run up to vote.
(Source, www.telegraph.co.uk/…/Pope-Francis-el…)
