Justice seems to be right around the corner

Steve Bannon is taking aim at Pope Francis and the entire Roman Catholic clergy. Bannon alleges that Francis has mismanaged numerous sex abuse scandals roiling the church, and says the pope is not … More

Steve Bannon is taking aim at Pope Francis and the entire Roman Catholic clergy.



Bannon alleges that Francis has mismanaged numerous sex abuse scandals roiling the church, and says the pope is not treating the issue seriously enough.



I had a feeling something big like this was brewing. Mr Bannon stated



"The Catholic Church is heading to a financial crisis that will lead to a bankruptcy," he said. "It could actually bring down, not the theology, not the teachings, not the community of the Catholic Church, but the physical and financial apparatus of this church."



This is how the devil is attempting to destroy the church, by rotting it from the inside out.



I believe this will ultimately lead to closures of many parishes throughout the world.



Hopefully in America first. I’m fine with having just 2 or 3 parishes in each of the 50 states. In other words, I do not mind driving 2hrs to attend a real “Latin” mass with all of its traditions, then having thousands of so called “catholic churches, who most of them are bringing people to Hell, because Money is the center point....