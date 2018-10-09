McCarrick in 2002: "I have never had a sexual relation"

Clicks140McCarrick in 2002: "I have never had a sexual relation"
Theodore McCarrick, in 2002 (Washington Post): “I can say I’m 71 years old and I have never had sexual relations with anybody — man, woman or child. And that can go on the record.” (highlights mine.)
Can American journalists investigate. McCarrick was publically accused in the 90th. He informed his Presbyter Council about it. Was any of the Knew-Nothing-Cardinals or Bishops in the Council at that time?
