Clicks17
Sun-Picture
Photograph means something drawn or written by light. Coined in 1839, this term won out over other suggestions, such as photogene and heliograph. Neo-Anglo-Saxonists prefer sunprint; and sun-picture …More
Photograph means something drawn or written by light. Coined in 1839, this term won out over other suggestions, such as photogene and heliograph. Neo-Anglo-Saxonists prefer sunprint; and sun-picture (1846) was an early Englishing of the word.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr