Photograph means something drawn or written by light. Coined in 1839, this term won out over other suggestions, such as photogene and heliograph. Neo-Anglo-Saxonists prefer sunprint; and sun-picture … More

Photograph means something drawn or written by light. Coined in 1839, this term won out over other suggestions, such as photogene and heliograph. Neo-Anglo-Saxonists prefer sunprint; and sun-picture (1846) was an early Englishing of the word.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr