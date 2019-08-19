Clicks17

Photograph means something drawn or written by light. Coined in 1839, this term won out over other suggestions, such as photogene and heliograph. Neo-Anglo-Saxonists prefer sunprint; and sun-picture
Photograph means something drawn or written by light. Coined in 1839, this term won out over other suggestions, such as photogene and heliograph. Neo-Anglo-Saxonists prefer sunprint; and sun-picture (1846) was an early Englishing of the word.

