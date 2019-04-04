April 1: 85th Anniversary of the Canonization of Saint John Bosco

Rome, Italy - 85 years ago, on a day like today, 1 April 1934, Don Bosco was declared a saint by Pope Pius XI. “The infallible successor of St. Peter, by solemnly whispering the words, then … More

Rome, Italy - 85 years ago, on a day like today, 1 April 1934, Don Bosco was declared a saint by Pope Pius XI. “The infallible successor of St. Peter, by solemnly whispering the words, then pronounced this formula - writes Fr Eugenio Ceria - we decree and define that Blessed Giovanni Bosco is a saint and we register him in the number of saints.” Fr. Pietro Ricaldone, Rector Major, writes in a message: “Vatican City, 1st April, at a quarter past ten. Alleluia! The Vicar of Christ has just proclaimed Don Bosco a saint. May he bless Turin, Italy and the world.”