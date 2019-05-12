Jerusalem from the Mount of Olives

"Our feet have been standing within your gates, O Jerusalem! Jerusalem, built as a city which is bound firmly together, to which the tribes go up, the tribes of the LORD, as was decreed for Israel, … More

"Our feet have been standing within your gates, O Jerusalem! Jerusalem, built as a city which is bound firmly together, to which the tribes go up, the tribes of the LORD, as was decreed for Israel, to give thanks to the name of the LORD." – Psalm 122:2-4. The Lord would have looked upon Jerusalem from this perspective as he ascended into heaven...



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr