Stepping on a baby doll for "Women's Rights"

HerzMariae 2
From Argentina. A little girl dressed in the “pro-abortion green” is stepping on a baby doll... because Women’s Rights?
pmfji
And look at what she is (not) wearing - this is a little girl being set up for a paedophile.
onda
