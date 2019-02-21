Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
173
Stepping on a baby doll for "Women's Rights"
HerzMariae
2
1 hour ago
Chat
Follow
From Argentina. A little girl dressed in the “pro-abortion green” is stepping on a baby doll... because Women’s Rights?
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
pmfji
32 minutes ago
And look at what she is (not) wearing - this is a little girl being set up for a paedophile.
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
onda
1 hour ago
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment