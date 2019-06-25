Cardinal Burke Distances Himself From Steve Bannon

And hier the text:



Steve Bannon, former adviser to President Trump and an award-winning documentary filmmaker, said that people will only understand the scale of the problem of the infiltration of homosexuality into the Vatican if they see it on the big screen.Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist to President Trump and CEO of his 2016 presidential election campaign, met last month with French sociologist and homosexual activist Dr. Frédéric Martel, author of In the Closet of the Vatican, where they discussed teaming up to make such a film.During the May 19 meeting, which took place in Paris, Bannon praised Martel's recently published book which offers evidence for the widescale presence of active homosexuals among the hierarchy."It is the book of the year," Bannon related to LifeSiteNews about the conversation he had with Martel. Bannon said that he has read the book twice and finds it both extremely powerful and completely damning of the Church hierarchy. Bannon said that his own independent sources in the Vatican verified many of Martel's claims, including that the vast majority of clergy in the Vatican are homosexual, even adding, "I was told it is not 80 percent, it is closer to 90 percent."In the Closet of the Vatican must be read to understand the magnitude and the depth of the problem," said Bannon. The documentary filmmaker said that he stressed during the meeting the importance of making the book into a film."People will only understand the scale of this problem if they actually see it," he told LifeSiteNews. There was talk about buying film rights to the book.According to Martel, Bannon also agrees with the author's "main hypothesis and conclusions, knowing already that the gay issue is the key element of understanding of the Vatican," in Martel's words. Although Bannon disagrees, Martel thinks the Church should de-emphasize her teachings on chastity, marriage, and homosexuality.They do agree, however, on the fact that the Church has bigger priorities right now. "The Church lost all credibility on moral teachings on sexuality because of the sexual abuse crisis. It has to move on to more important issues," according to Martel.For Bannon, that focus is on a strictly enforced zero tolerance policy and the importance of holding the clergy accountable. "The Church must commit to zero tolerance, total transparency, and total accountability — in that order," he told LifeSiteNews.After several lengthy telephone conversations, Bannon and Martel met in person on May 19 in Paris, at the five-star Bristol Paris Hotel, upon Mr. Bannon's initiative. The meeting was organized with the help of Benjamin Harnwell, who works with both Bannon and Raymond Cardinal Burke, according to a small May 30, 2019 report on this meeting in the French magazine Valeurs Actuelles. The magazine also reported that "according to the author of Sodoma [Martel], the man behind the victory of Trump shared his diagnosis: for the sake of the survival of the Church, the Church should consider heterosexual marriage for priests.""The Church is, we agree on that also, at an existential crisis," Martel told LifeSiteNews. He thinks "if the majority of bishops are either homophile or gay, there are no solutions to change the Church without changing profoundly her doctrine on celibacy, chastity and marriage." While Bannon and Martel disagree on homosexuality issues, they agree that "the double life, scandals, abuses will go on and on forever if they are not addressed now."Bannon told LifeSite that "you can't have the parishioners, the little guys who are barely scraping by, donating to support this lifestyle, which, according to Martel's book, is completely out of control."Both Steve Bannon and Dr. Martel verified the accuracy of this report prior to publication.