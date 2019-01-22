Convington Catholic School Does Not Apologize

Clicks138Convington Catholic School Does Not Apologize
Parents of the kids at Convington Catholic High School just got this email. It does not apologize for wrongfully claiming the maga teens engaged in harassment.
Two days ago, Nathan Phillips stated: "You know, when I was in Vietnam times and when I was in the Marine Corps times, that’s what I was. I was expendable." In another recent interview he stated, "I am a Vietnam times veteran." Why would an actual veteran speak this way?
To cut short,
Covington principal Robert Rowe didn't apologize for the school's initial statement suggesting the students may be expelled.
Disappointing. The school and diocese could at least retract their hasty condemnation of the students based on initial (false) media reports.