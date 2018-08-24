Never make jokes of Episcopalian vestments again

Prayhard 50 minutes ago

Bergoglian wants to be Lutheran or Episcopalian, a small pliable wealthy congregation who believe only in false social Christ, with the great mass of society a swamp of agnosticism and atheism. That sort of junk is much likes by the impure crew (eg Danneels) who installed Bergoglio. I might be there. Pray for me. I will have gone to a Low Mass that morning.