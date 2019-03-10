Freed with Outstretched Arm

"Moses said to the people: ‘The priest shall take the pannier from your hand and lay it before the altar of the Lord your God. Then, in the sight of the Lord your God, you must make this pronouncemen… More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr "Moses said to the people: ‘The priest shall take the pannier from your hand and lay it before the altar of the Lord your God. Then, in the sight of the Lord your God, you must make this pronouncement: ‘“My father was a wandering Aramaean. He went down into Egypt to find refuge there, few in numbers; but there he became a nation, great, mighty, and strong. The Egyptians ill-treated us, they gave us no peace and inflicted harsh slavery on us. But we called on the Lord, the God of our fathers. The Lord heard our voice and saw our misery, our toil and our oppression; and the Lord brought us out of Egypt with mighty hand and outstretched arm, with great terror, and with signs and wonders. He brought us here and gave us this land, a land where milk and honey flow. Here then I bring the first-fruits of the produce of the soil that you, the Lord, have given me.” ‘You must then lay them before the Lord your God, and bow down in the sight of the Lord your God.’" – Deuteronomy 26:4-10, which is the 1st reading at Mass today. My sermon for the 1st Sunday of Lent can be read www.tumblr.com/privacy/consent . Stained glass from Grace Episcopal Cathedral in San Francisco.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr