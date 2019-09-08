"Mercifully hear, O God, the prayers of thy servants, that we who are gathered together on the Nativity of the Virgin Mother of God, may through her intercession be delivered by thee from the … More

"Mercifully hear, O God, the prayers of thy servants, that we who are gathered together on the Nativity of the Virgin Mother of God, may through her intercession be delivered by thee from the dangers that threaten us. Through the same Christ our Lord. Amen." – Dominican Collect for the feast of Our Lady's birthday (8 Sept.) Stained glass window from the church of Notre Dame de la Eglise in Brussels.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr