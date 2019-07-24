July 24, Bl. Felicia, Virgin of the second Order.

Blessed Felicia, who was born in Milan in 1378, distributed all her considerable inheritance in alms and good works to enter the Poor Clares where she was distinguished by her continual prayer, deep … More

Blessed Felicia, who was born in Milan in 1378, distributed all her considerable inheritance in alms and good works to enter the Poor Clares where she was distinguished by her continual prayer, deep humility, complete renunciation of her will, mortification of all kinds and admirable candour and innocence. The assaults of the devil – sometimes they were of a physical nature in the shape of blows or attempts to frighten her – merely strengthened her resolution to serve God. Her sisters edified by her example soon chose her as their abbess. This office she accepted for its responsibilities but refused the honours accompanying it, and although she was first in the community, she strove to be the last and most humble in all things. Sent by her superiors to found a convent of the Order she displayed in this work the same prudence and regularity. She died in 1444. – (from) The Franciscan Supplement.