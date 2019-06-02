Glorification of St Stephen

"And as they were stoning Stephen, he prayed, "Lord Jesus, receive my spirit." And he knelt down and cried with a loud voice, "Lord, do not hold this sin against them." And when he had said this, he … More

"And as they were stoning Stephen, he prayed, "Lord Jesus, receive my spirit." And he knelt down and cried with a loud voice, "Lord, do not hold this sin against them." And when he had said this, he fell asleep. " – Acts 7:59-60, which is today's 1st reading at Mass, which is part of today's 1st reading at Mass. St Stephen is shown looking up to heaven in this statue outside St Stephen's Basilica in Jerusalem.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr