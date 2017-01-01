Language
Login
Sign up
Clicks
166
Mooch-elle
Holy Cannoli
1 hour ago
Follow
Chat
What will she do now?
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Replace medium
Edit post
Remove post
Write a comment …
Holy Cannoli
1 hour ago
“We are feeling what not having hope feels like,” Obama told Winfrey
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Abramo
1 hour ago
So why then do they say that Trump is against immigrants?
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Abramo
likes this.
1 hour ago