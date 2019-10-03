Clicks25
Labourers for the Harvest
"He said to them, ‘The harvest is rich but the labourers are few, so ask the Lord of the harvest to send labourers to his harvest. " – Luke 10:2, which is part of today's Gospel. Photo of lavendar harvesting in Kent.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
