"There are lightsome people. Some have only to walk into a room, and it becomes at once a brighter and more cheerful place. St Dominic's biographers and those who testified at his canonization are unanimous in recalling his sunny disposition. He seemed to walk in light; there was about him a kind of shining gaiety: his face shone, he was pleasant to everybody. Before his birth his mother dreamed she saw the whole world illumined by the flaming torch a dog held in its mouth, and she interpreted the dream as referring to the child she carried in her womb... It is light's function to reveal what lies shrouded in darkness. Dominic's light does not emanate from his books, for the simple reason that he wrote none, but flows in great floods from his life. Blessed Cecilia attributed to him a "certain radiant splendor of countenance."... The Church is God's presence in the world; Dominic sought to make men see it as such." – Richard Murphy OP. The antiphon 'O Lumen Ecclesiæ', O Light of the Church, was initially the Magnificat antiphon for the second Vespers of St Dominic, composed shortly after the canonisation of St Dominic in 1234. This statue of St Dominic, illuminated from above, is in the church of Our Lady of the & St Dominic in London, where I serve.



