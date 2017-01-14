Pope circulates Nagasaki image under heading, ‘The fruit of war’

Clicks171Pope circulates Nagasaki image under heading, ‘The fruit of war’
But did Bergoglio aka Pope Francis ever mention the miracle of the German Jesuits of Hiroshima who survived the atomic bomb on August 6, 1945 because they prayed the rosary in that very moment?
www.catholicherald.co.uk/…/the-priests-who…
Since we are free to interpret Francis' words any way we see fit, I will assert he has wholeheartedly endorsed the display and distribution of images of the war on the unborn. After all, it's a current war over decades, not an imminent war.
Funny how the Marxists always target America. No pictures of Auschwitz. No pictures of Pol Pot. No pictures of Stalin or Mao. No pictures of Hussein (Saddam, not Obama). Just pictures that suggest America was a vicious aggressor and a conscious decision by this Marxist pope to omit an Auschwitz photograph or Rape of Nanking photograph or a Siberian Gulag photograph.
If Francis truly wanted … More
