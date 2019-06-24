"Melchizedek king of Salem brought bread and wine; he was a priest of God Most High. He pronounced this blessing: ‘Blessed be Abram by God Most High, creator of heaven and earth, and blessed be God … More

"Melchizedek king of Salem brought bread and wine; he was a priest of God Most High. He pronounced this blessing: ‘Blessed be Abram by God Most High, creator of heaven and earth, and blessed be God Most High for handing over your enemies to you.’ And Abram gave him a tithe of everything." – Gen 14:18-20, which is today's 1st reading for Corpus Christi Sunday. Mural from the church of St Joseph in Lancaster.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr