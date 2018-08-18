Language
EWTN: "Humans before Adam and Eve"
AlexBKaiser
2
2 hours ago
Published on Twitter, August 17, 21:36 : "Seriously just now - Fr. Spitzer on EWTN- humans before Adam and Eve had no souls .."
Holy Cannoli
48 minutes ago
humans before Adam and Eve had no souls
Early Democrats?
mattsixteen24
1 hour ago
Oh. Okay, and there are lizard people deep below the earth's surface.
