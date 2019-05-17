Clicks18
Crypt Chapel of St Helena
This 12th-century Armenian chapel is bounded by ancient walls and pillars that constituted the foundation of the Byzantine nave of the Holy Sepulchre church. Source: Lawrence OP on FlickrMore
This 12th-century Armenian chapel is bounded by ancient walls and pillars that constituted the foundation of the Byzantine nave of the Holy Sepulchre church.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Prayhard likes this.
Your wonderful postings hardly ever get any LIKES. They don't get the deserved attention.
AlexBKaiser likes this.
SvataHora and 2 more users like this.