Clicks18

Crypt Chapel of St Helena

LawrenceOP-Fan
14
This 12th-century Armenian chapel is bounded by ancient walls and pillars that constituted the foundation of the Byzantine nave of the Holy Sepulchre church. Source: Lawrence OP on FlickrMore
This 12th-century Armenian chapel is bounded by ancient walls and pillars that constituted the foundation of the Byzantine nave of the Holy Sepulchre church.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Prayhard likes this.
SvataHora
Your wonderful postings hardly ever get any LIKES. They don't get the deserved attention.
  • Report
AlexBKaiser likes this.
SvataHora and 2 more users like this.
SvataHora likes this.
Vered Lavan likes this.
TommasoG likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up