"The title of Mary Help of Christians is associated with the defense of Christian Europe (Latin and Greek), the north of Africa and the Middle East from non-Christian peoples during the Middle Ages. In 1572, during the expansion of the Islamic Ottoman Empire intended to invade Christian Europe, the Dominican Pope Saint Pius V invoked Christian armies and its victory achieved at Lepanto was consequently attributed to the intercession of Mary under this title." This painting is from the church of the Visitation in Ein Kerem, Israel.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr