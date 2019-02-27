"Wisdom brings up her own sons, and cares for those who seek her. Whoever loves her loves life, those who wait on her early will be filled with happiness. Whoever holds her close will inherit honour,… More

"Wisdom brings up her own sons, and cares for those who seek her. Whoever loves her loves life, those who wait on her early will be filled with happiness. Whoever holds her close will inherit honour, and wherever he walks the Lord will bless him. Those who serve her minister to the Holy One, and the Lord loves those who love her." – Sirach 4:11-14, which is part of today's 1st reading in Mass. Stained glass window from All Saints church, in St Andrews.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr