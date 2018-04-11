Work of Mercy - To the Aborted

Clicks509Work of Mercy - To the Aborted
Clicks509
Seidenspinner 3 1
This man in Rio bathes, dresses and buries aborted babies found discarded at an abortion clinic.
Write a comment …
Seidenspinner those children are murdered in their mother's womb. The widespread use of the word "abortion", which is euphemism, serves the purpose of covering up truth. Unfortunately, today it is used to: evade responsibility for crimes of genocide against unborn children legalized by 'democratic' governments and their voters; justify of remorses; reduce meaning and harmfulness of the act of … More
Like