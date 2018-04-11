Language

Work of Mercy - To the Aborted

This man in Rio bathes, dresses and buries aborted babies found discarded at an abortion clinic.
Rafał_Ovile
Seidenspinner those children are murdered in their mother's womb. The widespread use of the word "abortion", which is euphemism, serves the purpose of covering up truth. Unfortunately, today it is used to: evade responsibility for crimes of genocide against unborn children legalized by 'democratic' governments and their voters; justify of remorses; reduce meaning and harmfulness of the act of … More
aderito
So Sad .Lord have mercy on us
Tesa
"Evil cannot abide its critics. Evil does not want to be tolerated. It needs to be vindicated. It demands to be seen as right." --Charles Chaput, Archbishop of Philadelphia.
