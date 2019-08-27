"O God, who console the sorrowful and who mercifully accepted the motherly tears of Saint Monica for the conversion of her son Augustine, grant us, through the intercession of them both, that we may … More

"O God, who console the sorrowful and who mercifully accepted the motherly tears of Saint Monica for the conversion of her son Augustine, grant us, through the intercession of them both, that we may bitterly regret our sins and find the grace of your pardon. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the memorial of St Monica (27 Aug). This fresco of the Saint is by Benozzo Gozzoli, from the church of Sant'Agostino in the Tuscan town of San Gimignano.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr