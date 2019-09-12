When I read the many words doubting the legitimacy of Pope Francis, I perceive the murmurings and whisperings of the father of lies. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI cited reasons of advanced age and declining health for his resignation. Subsequently, the fisherman’s ring and the lead seal of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI were ‘destroyed’ thus preventing any future use on any documents. Since 2013, Pope … More

When I read the many words doubting the legitimacy of Pope Francis, I perceive the murmurings and whisperings of the father of lies. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI cited reasons of advanced age and declining health for his resignation. Subsequently, the fisherman’s ring and the lead seal of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI were ‘destroyed’ thus preventing any future use on any documents. Since 2013, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI wears the redesigned cardinal ring of 2006 at public and private events (see cardinal ring in above photograph). Furthermore, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has promised his unconditional reverence and obedience to his elected successor – Pope Francis.