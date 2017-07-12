언어
가입
로그인
클릭 수
43
Vatican II has made such changes as part of an agenda to create a one-world religion.
David85
3시간 전
팔로우
챗팅
People who think that the Catholic faith ceases to be practiced when there’s nowhere to attend Mass or receive sacraments on Sunday either aren’t Catholic or have an inadequate understanding of the …
[더보기]
공유
좋아요
더보기
신고
앨범에 추가
소셜 네트워크
게시
다운로드
바꾸기
게시물 수정
게시물 삭제
댓글 쓰기…
ľubica
이 (가) 이것을 좋아합니다.
34분 전
ľubica
35분 전
Make Friends video statement (English subtitles)
좋아요
더보기
신고
댓글 수정
댓글 삭제