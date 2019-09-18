Religions Francis Is Equaling To Christianity, "Confessing To Plants"

UnionSeminary in their "chapel". They "confessed to plants", "Together, we held our grief, joy, regret, hope, guilt and sorrow in prayer; offering them to the beings who sustain us but whose gift we … More





See more of this paganism here: UnionSeminary in their "chapel". They "confessed to plants", "Together, we held our grief, joy, regret, hope, guilt and sorrow in prayer; offering them to the beings who sustain us but whose gift we too often fail to honor. What do you confess to the plants in your life?"See more of this paganism here: utsnyc.edu