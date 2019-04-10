Clicks25
Fr. Nicholas Gruner and the need to obey the 3rd secret
Fr. Nicholas Gruner dedicated his entire life to promoting the Fatima 3rd Secret. He basically proofed that Russia was never really consecrated and that the Virgin Mary and her request by the Popes was never carried out the way she intended it.
Fr. Gruner is no longer alive, but attempted multiple times, basically begging the Vatican to follow the requests of the Virgin Mary.
I believe that the church is in this mess because of the direct errors of Popes not fulfilling what was asked of them..
Please watch these videos before you comment and try and disprove what Fr.Gruner dedicates his entire life to...
50 minutes ago
I would like to welcome everyone into the spiritual chastisement that is in the Fátima 3rd secret... 2019 we are living in it...pray for mercy and the true consecration of Russia the way the Virgin Mary asked for it to be done, not the fake versions that was performed in the past!!!!
