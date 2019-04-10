Fr. Nicholas Gruner and the need to obey the 3rd secret

Fr. Nicholas Gruner dedicated his entire life to promoting the Fatima 3rd Secret. He basically proofed that Russia was never really consecrated and that the Virgin Mary and her request by the Popes … More

Fr. Nicholas Gruner dedicated his entire life to promoting the Fatima 3rd Secret. He basically proofed that Russia was never really consecrated and that the Virgin Mary and her request by the Popes was never carried out the way she intended it.Fr. Gruner is no longer alive, but attempted multiple times, basically begging the Vatican to follow the requests of the Virgin Mary.I believe that the church is in this mess because of the direct errors of Popes not fulfilling what was asked of them..Please watch these videos before you comment and try and disprove what Fr.Gruner dedicates his entire life to...