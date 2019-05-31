Clicks92
View from Ein Kerem
"Mary set out and went as quickly as she could to a town in the hill country of Judah." - Luke 1:39. This photo looks out across the valley from Ein Kerem, the town identified as the home of Elizabeth, Zachariah, and St John.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
