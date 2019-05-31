Clicks92

View from Ein Kerem

"Mary set out and went as quickly as she could to a town in the hill country of Judah." - Luke 1:39. This photo looks out across the valley from Ein Kerem, the town identified as the home of Elizabeth, Zachariah, and St John.
"Mary set out and went as quickly as she could to a town in the hill country of Judah." - Luke 1:39. This photo looks out across the valley from Ein Kerem, the town identified as the home of Elizabeth, Zachariah, and St John.

