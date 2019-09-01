Seven Sorrows of Our Lady

The month of September is dedicated to the Seven Sorrows of Our Blessed Mother Mary. Her immaculate heart, in accordance with Simeon's prophecy, was pierced with sorrow as by seven swords, when she … More

The month of September is dedicated to the Seven Sorrows of Our Blessed Mother Mary. Her immaculate heart, in accordance with Simeon's prophecy, was pierced with sorrow as by seven swords, when she beheld her Son's dolorous Passion. May Our Lady pray for us, and especially for all mothers who suffer the loss and illness of their children. Stained glass from Aberdeen Cathedral.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr