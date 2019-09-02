Clicks60

Brothers: A Jesuit And A Monk

Blood brothers, one Jesuit who recently professed perptual vows and one Benedictine who just professed final vows. The monk is in Westminster Abbey in Mission B.C.
Ultraviolet
Cassocks really do look that awesome, IRL.
