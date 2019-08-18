St Helena's Chapel

The church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem is built over the site of a quarry dating to the 7th-cent. BC, and this disused quarry later became the site of Jesus's execution and burial. The beams … More

The church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem is built over the site of a quarry dating to the 7th-cent. BC, and this disused quarry later became the site of Jesus's execution and burial. The beams of the wooden cross on which Jesus was crucified was thrown down a pit in the quarry, and it was recovered in the 3rd-century AD by St Helena, the mother of the Roman emperor Constantine. There is a statue of St Helena finding the Cross in this chapel, right at the bedrock of the church of the Holy Sepulchre, and it is believed that this is where she discovered the true Cross. Today, 18 August is her feast day.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr